Ban on Holi celebrations: SHOs told to be vigilant

NEW DELHI

27 March 2021 00:40 IST

After the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) banned public celebrations on Holi this year, the Delhi police ordered all SHOs to be vigilant and communicate restrictions to locals, the police said on Friday.

A senior police officer said that they have instructed all SHOs to communicate restrictions, imposed owing to the pandemic, to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) concerned and other locals residents about it.

“We request people to follow social distancing guidelines and other protocols related to COVID-19. There is a rise in COVID-19 cases in the city. We have also instructed police personnel to follow safety guidelines while enforcing the DDMA orders,” said the officer.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements to ensure safety of motorists on roads and check incidents of drunken driving, over-speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag driving, dangerous driving, red light jumping, triple riding, driving by minor, driving/riding without helmet, performing stunts on two-wheelers.

“Motorists found flouting traffic norms will be dealt with strictly. Motorists who visibly seem to be under the influence of alcohol have to undergo test to confirm alcohol presence,” said a police officer. Interceptors will be deployed at various vulnerable roads to check incidences of over-speeding.