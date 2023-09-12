Ban on firecrackers to return; allow green crackers, says BJP

September 12, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi government on Monday announced its decision to impose a complete ban on the sale, storage, production, and bursting of firecrackers for the third consecutive year ahead of winter months as it looks to formulate an action plan to combat air pollution in the city.

The government has also prohibited the sale of firecrackers through online marketing platforms.

An order specifying the commencement date of the ban and its duration will be issued soon, an official said.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee had placed similar restrictions in the past two years ahead of winter after a National Green Tribunal order in December 2020 directed the imposition of a complete ban on all type of firecrackers when AQI levels deteriorate to the “poor” and worse categories.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday told reporters that the decision on firecrackers was taken as the air quality deteriorates sharply in winter and turns “lethal” for children and the elderly.

The Minister demanded that a similar ban be imposed by all three National Capital Region (NCR) States.

Mr. Rai said his government will organise an ‘Environmental Experts Meet’ on Tuesday.

The suggestions collected from the meet, he added, will be included in the government’s Winter Action Plan.

A review meeting of the departments concerned will be held on Wednesday, the Minister said.

‘BJP slams move’

Meanwhile, the BJP slammed the government’s decision while demanding that people be allowed to burst crackers on Deepavali for a specified period.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said green crackers should be exempted from the ban.

“There has been no scientific study proving that pollution increases due to crackers. While it may be justified to ban crackers that exacerbate pollution, green crackers should not face any restriction,” he said.

Mr. Bidhuri said the Delhi government had failed to curb pollution in winter, for which the poor condition of the public transport was to be blamed.

