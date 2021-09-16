Ban on firecrackers in Capital

Decision taken to curb severe pollution levels, says Kejriwal

The storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers is banned with immediate effect in the Capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced here Wednesday.

The decision was taken in view of the rising pollution levels seen during Deepavali.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was essential for the city government to implement the ban in order to save lives. The decision had been taken at this juncture considering two critical factors. These included the pollution situation possibly proving fatal, considering the trend over the previous years, and to prevent traders from indulging in any kind of stocking and sale or purchase preemptively.

Last year, a complete ban on firecrackers was imposed late after assessing the seriousness of the situation. This had caused losses to the traders. “It is an appeal to all the traders that this time, in view of the complete ban, please do not stock firecrackers,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the NGT had directed a complete ban on firecrackers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The data of the CPCB for the last three years shows Delhi is almost in the poor pollution index. Last year, besides Delhi - Rajasthan, Odish, Sikkim, West Bengal, Chandigarh, 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh had imposed a complete ban on firecrackers,” Mr. Rai said.

Mr. Rai said, last year, the Delhi government had decided in favour of the complete ban on November 6 which was just before Deepavali. The police had already issued temporary licences for sale of firecrackers and because of this, traders and dealers suffered losses.

“There were also incidents of bursting of firecrackers in Delhi by the residents due to easy availability. To avoid any such situation, we decided that the DPCC, like last year, will issue directions for complete ban on sale, use and storage of all types of firecrackers with immediate effect,” he said.

Exhibitions and business events

In a related development, exhibitions and business events will be allowed in the Capital starting tomorrow with strict adherence to COVID protocol, a Delhi Disaster Management Authority order stated on Wednesday.

The DDMA stated that Business to Business and Business to Customers exhibitions will be allowed subject to observance of COVID protocol from September 16 till September 30.

The order also reiterated that all schools up to Class VIII would continue to remain shut but classes/institutes/libraries catering to students belonging to the ninth grade and above would be allowed to open up to 50% of capacity.