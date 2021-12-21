Ban on construction, demolition activities lifted in Delhi and NCR

A blanket of smog seems to have engulfed the city’s high-rises on Monday.

21 December 2021 02:02 IST

CAQM makes adherence to dust control norms a must; trucks allowed to enter city

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Monday lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi and the NCR and also allowed entry of trucks into the city.

“Construction and Demolition (C&D) activities in the NCR shall now be permitted with immediate effect. It is subject to persons/agencies undertaking such activities strictly complying with the directions/orders for dust control norms issued by the Commission from time to time as well as those under the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules and various CPCB guidelines in this regard,” an order by the CAQM said.

“Entry of trucks into Delhi, which hitherto was selectively permitted, would be allowed with immediate effect till further orders,” it said.

The CAQM said that for projects located in the jurisdiction of the Delhi Government and the NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh, the proponents of C&D projects in sites measuring 500 sq.m or above should register their projects on the web portal developed for the purpose of online monitoring by the agencies concerned.

“For the States of Haryana and Rajasthan, where the web portal is yet to be commissioned, this needs to be completed latest by January 20, 2022,” the order said.

On November 16, the CAQM had banned C&D activities in Delhi and the NCR due to high pollution. On November 24, the Supreme Court reimposed the ban on construction, exempting some non-polluting activities.

On December 17, the CAQM had allowed construction projects related to public utilities, Railways, metro, airports, national security, healthcare, highways, and roads among others.