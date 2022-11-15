Ban on construction activities lifted

Noting an improvement in the city’s air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Monday revoked its ban on construction and demolition activities in the region.
The CAQM in an order on Monday said it has revoked an earlier which invoked actions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The GRAP is a set of emergency measures taken to reduce air pollution.
This means that a ban on stone crushers and mining and associated activities have also been lifted.
The restrictions that will continue to remain imposed in the NCR under Stages 1 and 2 of GRAP include a ban on use of diesel generators.
