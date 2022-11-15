Ban on construction activities lifted

November 15, 2022 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

A layer of smog around Akshardham Temple in Delhi. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Noting an improvement in the city’s air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Monday revoked its ban on construction and demolition activities in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CAQM in an order on Monday said it has revoked an earlier which invoked actions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The GRAP is a set of emergency measures taken to reduce air pollution.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions

This means that a ban on stone crushers and mining and associated activities have also been lifted. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The restrictions that will continue to remain imposed in the NCR under Stages 1 and 2 of GRAP include a ban on use of diesel generators. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US