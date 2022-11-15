  1. EPaper
Ban on construction activities lifted

November 15, 2022 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
A layer of smog around Akshardham Temple in Delhi.

A layer of smog around Akshardham Temple in Delhi. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Noting an improvement in the city’s air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Monday revoked its ban on construction and demolition activities in the region.

The CAQM in an order on Monday said it has revoked an earlier which invoked actions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The GRAP is a set of emergency measures taken to reduce air pollution.

This means that a ban on stone crushers and mining and associated activities have also been lifted. 

The restrictions that will continue to remain imposed in the NCR under Stages 1 and 2 of GRAP include a ban on use of diesel generators. 

