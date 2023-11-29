Ban on BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles lifted as air quality improves in NCR

November 29, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Centre on Tuesday lifted some restrictions in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, following an improvement in air quality due to rain and strong winds.

The Centre’s pollution control panel, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), had invoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of emergency measures to control air pollution, in the NCR on November 2 because of rising pollution.

The restrictions included a halt on non-essential construction work, stone crushing, and mining in Delhi-NCR, along with a prohibition on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers. in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

‘People impacted’

The CAQM said the curbs had been lifted keeping in view the “disruptive nature of restrictions impacting a large number of stakeholders and the public as well as considering the significant improvement in air quality”.

Earlier this month, the pollution control panel had invoked the most stringent measures under GRAP Stage 4, as part of which schools and colleges were shut down and essential construction activities stopped, and polluting trucks were banned from entering the city.

These curbs were lifted on November 18 following a marginal improvement in air quality.

The restrictions that will remain imposed in the Delhi-NCR under Stages 1 and 2 of GRAP include a ban on the use of diesel generators, except for a list of emergency services, and the use of coal or firewood in tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries.

The overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi fell from 395 on Monday to 312 at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’ and above 450 ‘severe-plus’.

