Ban ‘impressed’ by Mohalla Clinic project

The Aam Aadmi Party government’s Mohalla Clinic initiative drew praise on Friday from visiting dignitaries including former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and former Norway Prime Minister Gro Harlem Brundtland.

Mr. Ban and Ms. Brundtland visited Peeragarhi Mohalla Clinic and a polyclinic in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Mr. Ban reportedly said he was deeply “touched and impressed” with Mr. Kejriwal’s “strong engagement and vision” to provide primary health care service to poor and vulnerable people.

Ms. Brundtland, who has also served as the director general of World Health Organization, said she witnessed “impressive work” being done both at the Mohalla Clinic and polyclinic.

The duo is in the country as part of a delegation from The Elders, a London-based organisation of independent global leaders who pool their collective experiences and resources for promoting peace, justice and human rights.

“Mohalla Clinic and polyclinic are good examples of it. I hope there will be much more support and strong engagement at the Union government level also,” Mr. Ban said.

Mr. Ban suggested India increase its budgetary support to health services from 1% of the GDP to 2.5% by 2021.

Several obstructions: CM

Mr. Kejriwal told the visiting dignitaries Brundtland about “several political obstructions and interventions” created in setting up Mohalla Clinics, without naming the Centre.

“In the last two-and-a-half-year, we could not do any work due to several obstructions but after the Supreme Court judgment, we are confident to set up a thousand Mohalla Clinics in next few months,” he told reporters.

“In Delhi, with Mohalla Clinics and plans to develop them, you are approaching what needs to be done for all people, for every Indian. So, we are happy to see what is being done in Delhi and what the government has been planning and implementing on the behalf of the people of this region. It needs to be done all over India,” said Ms. Brundtland.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the Chief Minister of misleading the duo by taking it on a guided tour of selected facilities which were “showcased after weeks of repairs, renovation and induction of staff.”

‘Showed selected clinics’

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta said: “He [Mr. Kejriwal] may succeed in misleading foreign dignitaries through a guided tour of selected Mohalla Clinic and polyclinic after weeks of repair and maintenance. But the poor people who have been fed on false dreams about doorsteps delivery of health services know the truth.”