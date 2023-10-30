HamberMenu
Ban buses running on lower quality diesel engines, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai urges Centre

October 30, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. File photo

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday appealed to the Centre to enforce a complete ban on buses running on lower quality diesel engines in NCR areas of neighbouring states.

According to the Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), only electric, CNG and BS VI-compliant diesel buses will be allowed to operate from November 1 between Delhi and the areas in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan that fall within the National Capital Region (NCR).

Bharat Stage or BS emission standards are instituted by the government across the country to regulate the output of air pollutants from diesel engines in vehicles.

Mr. Rai during an inspection at the Kashmere Gate ISBT said it was found that all buses that had come there from UP and Haryana were BS-III and BS-IV compliant.

“At present, pollution generated from vehicles is increasing. All buses in Delhi are running on CNG. More than 800 electric buses are running in Delhi. However, due to BS-III and BS-IV diesel buses running in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, pollution is increasing in Delhi,” Mr. Rai said urging the Centre to enforce a complete ban on such buses in NCR areas.

The minister added that from November 1, checking will be conducted by the Transport Department at all entry points and action will be taken against those who do not follow the rules.

