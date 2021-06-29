Balaji Srivastav to hold additional charge as Delhi Police chief

Balaji Srivastav, who was holding the charge of Special Commissioner of Police (vigilance), has been given additional charge of the Commissioner of Police of the city, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed on Tuesday.

The order reads that consequent upon the superannuation of SN Shrivastava, IPS (AGMUT: 1985), Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Balaji Srivastav, IPS (AGMUT:1988) will hold the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi in addition to his regular charge until the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.