Balaji Srivastav gets additional charge of Police Commissioner

The IPS officer served in the Cabinet Secretariat for 9 years

Senior IPS officer Balaji Srivastav will hold the additional charge of the Commissioner of Delhi Police when incumbent S.N. Shrivastava retires on Wednesday, the Home Ministry said on Tuesday.

In an order, the Ministry said Mr. Srivastav, a 1988-batch IPS officer of the AGMTU cadre, will discharge duties as the Commissioner of the Delhi Police in addition to his present responsibility of Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance) till a full-fledged head of the national capital’s police force is appointed.

He has previously worked as the DGP of Puducherry and Mizoram and Special Commissioner, Intelligence, Economic Offence Wing and Special Cell, Delhi.

Mr. Srivastava has served Cabinet Secretariat for nine years and handled sensitive assignments. He did Economics (Hons.) from St. Stephens College, University of Delhi followed by M.A. (Economics) from Delhi School of Economics and LL.B. from Delhi University.

S.N. Shrivastava too initially took the additional charge of Commissioner of the Delhi Police in February 2020 in the wake of the communal riots in the Capital following protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. He was regularised as Commissioner of the Delhi Police only last month.