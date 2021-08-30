Bail plea of man involved in fake currency racket rejected

New Delhi

30 August 2021 00:28 IST

Circulation of fake notes is detrimental to the economy: HC

The Delhi High Court has observed that fake currency has the propensity of having a disastrous effect on the economy while noting the process of making fake currency notes has reached a level of immaculate sophistication due to which they are indistinguishable from real currency notes.

“Circulation of fake currency notes is severely detrimental to the economy and hampers the financial regulation of the country,” Justice Subramonium Prasad said while rejecting the bail plea of a man who was a part of a well-organised syndicate involved in printing, procuring, circulating fake Indian currency notes.

“The production of counterfeit currency notes often stems from dissatisfaction with a country’s growth, and is therefore, aimed at financially disintegrating and destabilising the steady equilibrium of liquidity in the economy,” Justice Prasad said.

“Counterfeiting of currency notes breeds drug smuggling, purchase of illegal arms and ammunition, funding of undesirable terrorist outfits, cross-border money laundering, human trafficking and various other phenomena. It has a disastrous effect on the economy.”

The High Court rejected the bail plea of one Tabrej Ahmed noting that he was a part of a “well-oiled machinery/syndicate dealing in printing and circulation of fake currency notes and it has the propensity of having a disastrous effect on the country’s economy”.

“The nature of the activity, the chances of the petitioner [Ahmed] absconding/jumping bail or continuing to indulge in the same activity on release cannot be ruled out at this juncture,” the court added.

On December 19, 2019, Delhi Police Special Cell received secret information that a Dubai-based Pakistani national was trying to bring fake Indian currency notes in the country.

Probe was conducted and it has surfaced that a syndicate of procurement, printing, circulation and distribution of fake notes is being done. Ahmed’s name surfaced along with the names of a few other people.

A raid was conducted in Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar area here the following day. Ahmed was nabbed by the team with ₹44,000 worth of fake currency along with a laptop. Investigation revealed that one Danish Malik used to design the fake currency notes in Ahmed’s laptop.

The printers used for printing fake currency notes were recovered from a house in New Seelampur here. The police said that the ink was being procured from Hong Kong.