Baijal wants action against open burning of garbage

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Monday directed government agencies to generate awareness on the prohibition of open-air burning of waste.

Speaking at a review meeting held to discuss the status of air pollution in the Capital, Mr. Baijal also asked the officials concerned to enforce dust pollution norms at construction sites.

‘PCCs flouting norms’

The L-G was apprised that the Delhi Transport Department had taken action against 19 pollution checking centres (PCCs) for allegedly flouting norms.

The Capital has around 970 PCC centres, which are certified to check the emission of around 70 lakh vehicles that ply on its roads.

An EPCA audit has found that lakhs of vehicles in the city operate without the mandatory ‘pollution under control’ certificates, while the emission testing centres are severely understaffed.

1,000 buses impounded

During the meeting, Mr. Baijal was also informed that the department had impounded around 1,000 unauthorised buses since January.

He was also apprised of the proposal to introduce eco-friendly vehicles to provide last-mile connectivity with metro stations.

Mr. Baijal then suggested involving the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre in the matter.

Cleaning of roads

The L-G also directed the authorities concerned to devise standard operating procedures for disposal of dust collected through mechanical sweeping of roads.

“All three municipal corporations said they would receive the first lot of mechanical road sweepers by July 15. The PWD said six such machines were functioning under it, while a global tender has been floated for additional six machines,” a statement issued by the Raj Niwas read.