Baijal visits violence-affected areas to take stock of situation

Lieutenant-Governor [L-G] Anil Baijal on Friday visited violence-affected areas in north-east Delhi to take stock of the ground situation.

Mr. Baijal, Raj Niwas said in a statement, visited areas such as Seelampur, Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Brahampuri along with Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), S.N. Shrivastava, senior officers of the Delhi Fire Service, East Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Health Department, among others.

“The L-G met and interacted with locals and assured all necessary assistance to them. During the visit, he directed the Delhi Police in regard to continued patrolling and area domination, prevention of any untoward incident, swift and effective response to any situation. Visible police presence with outreach will build confidence of locals to restore normalcy. He also instructed Delhi Police to strict vigil and closely severe vital installations,” Raj Niwas said in a statement.

“The L-G further directed the EDMC to clean the areas extensively to remove debris/garbage. He also ordered proper sanitation, removal of burnt cars, malba [debris], etc. in the affected areas. He further directed Health Department for proper deployment and availability of doctors, paramedical personnel/medicines etc. for proper healthcare of victims,” the statement said further.

Mr. Baijal, according to Raj Niwas, also met members of Aman Committees of affected areas and asked them to intensify outreach activities to build up confidence measures to restore peace.

During the visit, the L-G appealed to all to maintain peace and order. He also requested people to cooperate with the police and the administration.

Meanwhile, in compliance with the L-G’s directions in this regard, the Coordination Committee headed by Special CP (Vigilance), Sudari Nanda, on Friday met the families of the injured as well as the deceased persons and ensured that steps are taken to provide all possible assistance to them.