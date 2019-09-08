Baijal to join Kejriwal’s dengue awareness campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party government’s 10-week mass awareness campaign against dengue will see the participation of Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal here on Sunday.

Despite being at odds with each other over more than one occasion in the past, the Delhi L-G and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are scheduled to present a united front against vector-borne diseases as part of the “10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute” programme.

“Mr. Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inspect their houses for stagnant water to prevent the breeding of disease-carrying mosquitoes on Sunday,” an official said. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi also supported the campaign on Saturday.

“I support @ArvindKejriwal. If all of us inspect our homes for just 10 minutes every Sunday morn [morning] we can successfully combat dengue. Make sure there’s no standing water at any place in your home, and if there is, pour it out, replace it or pour oil over it. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute,” she tweeted.

On September 1, Mr. Kejriwal had launched the campaign by inspecting his house for clean standing water. In a video message, the chief minister had appealed to Delhi residents to give 10 minutes every Sunday-- between September 1 and November 15-- to ensure that there is no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings.

According to a statement issue on Friday, the L-G has directed the DDA and the police to issue directions to their respective departments to join the ongoing campaign.

He also wrote to the Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal informing him that he had requested both the departments to “ensure maximum participation” in the programme.