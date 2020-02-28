Baijal takes stock of law and order situation

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal held a review meeting with senior police officers and other officials concerned regarding the law and order situation in east and north-east Delhi here on Thursday.

Mr. Baijal also appointed a Special CP-level police officer, Sundari Nanda, who holds charge of the Delhi Police vigilance unit, to meet the injured and families of deceased personally and ensure that all steps are taken to provide possible assistance to them, a statement from the Raj Niwas said.

The L-G, Raj Niwas said in a statement, directed Delhi Police to ensure continued adequate deployment of force, patrolling and area domination exercise, swift and effective response to any situation, prompt registration of FIRs and their expeditious investigation, prevention of any untoward incident, strict enforcement of directions under Section 144, visible police presence with outreach and confidence building measures.

“The L-G has informed that adequate staff, including outside force has been deployed in the area on round-the-clock basis. A detailed arrangement has been provided in this regard under the close supervision of Special Commissioner of Police, Law & Order,” the statement said.

“A total of three Special CPs, six Joint CPs, one Additional CP, 22 DCPs, 20 ACPs, 60 Inspectors, 1,200 staff and 200 women staff along with 60 companies of CAPF and reserve forces have been deployed at the affected areas in shifts. Apart from the above, all the staff of the police stations of north-east district have been deployed round-the-clock to pacify and cool off the situation,” the statement said further.

According to Raj Niwas, Mr. Baijal was further informed that around 105 people have been arrested or detained in the north-east district in connection with riots.

As a confidence building measure among all strata of the society, the statement said, Aman committees already constituted in the area have been re-activated and about 14 meetings have been organised in the district with stakeholders of Aman Committees.

“The L-G further directed to ensure preventive measures and strict enforcement, continued vigil on borders etc.,“ the statement said.