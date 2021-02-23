Baijal stresses on cluster-based testing

New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal chaired the 17th meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday to review the COVID-19 situation in the Capital and the ongoing vaccination roll-out with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr. Baijal, at the meeting, emphasised the need to continue to be vigilant without lowering the guard while appreciating efforts put in by all stakeholders in the effective management of the pandemic in Delhi.

According to Raj Niwas, the L-G, based on experts’ advice, stressed upon the adoption of cluster-based surveillance and testing and genome sequencing strategy.

He also directed strict enforcement of COVID-19 compliant behaviour along with the maintenance of current levels of RT-PCR testing to contain any possibility of resurgence of COVID-19 infection.

Mr. Baijal, Raj Niwas said, also advised the Health Department to scale up vaccination efforts so as to enhance coverage and to undertake an appropriate public information campaign to sensitise people about COVID-19 vaccination.