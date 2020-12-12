Delhi

Baijal reviews status of digital delivery project

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday reviewed the status and progress of the Digital Delivery of Services project here at Raj Niwas.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the L-G said, he emphasised on the provision of all public services online through a common integrated platform for the convenience of citizens.

“The need to facilitate access and use of online services by general public through various modes and on adherence to timelines have been stressed upon,” Mr. Baijal said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2020 12:59:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/baijal-reviews-status-of-digital-delivery-project/article33310799.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY