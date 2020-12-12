Baijal reviews status of digital delivery project

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday reviewed the status and progress of the Digital Delivery of Services project here at Raj Niwas.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the L-G said, he emphasised on the provision of all public services online through a common integrated platform for the convenience of citizens.

“The need to facilitate access and use of online services by general public through various modes and on adherence to timelines have been stressed upon,” Mr. Baijal said.