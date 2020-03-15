Baijal reviews quarantine arrangements in Capital

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review arrangements of quarantine facilities in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19, with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and senior government officials.

Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, made a detailed presentation regarding arrangements of quarantine facilities in Delhi for passengers returning from COVID-19-affected countries.

“At the outset, requirements for establishment of quarantine facilities, as per the laid down guidelines from the Government of India were discussed. It was informed in the meeting that Delhi will prepare quarantine facilities for approximately 1,400 persons at police training schools, Jharoda Kalan and Wazirabad,” the Raj Niwas said.

“These facilities will be run by the District Magistrate concerned in association with the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Delhi Police. It was decided in the meeting that Delhi Police will provide security and the Department of Health and Family Welfare will provide health care facility at the isolation facilities,” it said further.

According to Raj Niwas, it was decided that the quarantine facilities in these centres will be provided as per the guidelines of the Government of India along with proper food, security, infrastructure and sanitation. These quarantine facilities will be linked with the nearest designated hospital.