Baijal reviews progress of Jal Shakti Abhiyan in Delhi

New Delhi

13 October 2021 02:21 IST

L-G emphasises on encroachment-free upkeep of watershed and catchment areas of waterbodies

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the implementation of Jal Shakti Abhiyan, which involves restoration, rejuvenation and creation of waterbodies, in the Capital. The programme also aims to conserve and enhance water availability in Delhi with a view to meet future demands.

According to sources, the L-G appreciated the efforts made so far, including setting up of Jal Shakti Kendras, GIS mapping of waterbodies, documentation and preparation of action plan, and revival of waterbodies.

He, however, stressed on encroachment-free upkeep of watershed and catchment areas of waterbodies for sustainable and enhanced water harvesting and groundwater recharge.

While reviewing the action taken report, sources said, the officials concerned were instructed to put in place strict timelines and compress the existing projections with activity-wise incremental plans that could be monitored at the micro level and reviewed at least once a month.

Compulsory rainwater harvesting and use of recycled water for non-potable purposes with incentives and disincentives and dual piping in gated colonies and housing societies were also emphasised upon.

According to sources, the L-G said that the use of recycled water for non-potable purposes through dual piping by installing smaller treatment plants in plotted colonies should also be explored and encouraged. The DDA was advised to submit brief documents on identified wetlands in a time-bound manner for notification by the government.

The L-G told the Chief Secretary to constitute a committee consisting of officials of the Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Parks and Gardens Society, experts, and others concerned for ensuring the quality of water in the rejuvenated waterbodies and also that the groundwater is recharged through harvesting and aquification.