Baijal reviews lockdown implementation in city

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday reviewed the enforcement of lockdown and management of containment zones to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, through videoconference with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and officials from various government departments as well as the Delhi Police were also part of the meeting.

According to Raj Niwas, Mr. Baijal directed all District Magistrates and DCPs to ensure effective management of containment zones, food centres and night shelters. “The L-G advised field officials to closely monitor containment zones by involving community leaders, volunteers and local self-help organisations to stop any gatherings or intermingling within containment zones,” Raj Niwas said.

He also directed regular disinfection/sanitation and cleanliness of the containment zones on war footing.

Mobile testing facilities

While reviewing the preparedness of the Health Department, the L-G directed for taking all precautionary measures for frontline staff. He advised that mobile testing facilities may be encouraged in densely populated areas to bring in efficiency.

“Later in the day, the L-G took stock of lockdown implementation and arrangements at shelter homes accommodating migrant workers by making a surprise inspection of home shelters at Ludlow Castle No. 2, S.K.V Civil Lines and Katra Maula Baksh, Roshanara Road, Night Shelter, North Delhi,” Raj Niwas stated.

“During the visit the L-G also interacted with residents living there and reviewed the basic amenities being provided there...he advised the officers concerned to constructively engage people, explore options for physical fitness/recreation while maintaining social distancing norms and ensuring timely good quality food,” it also said.