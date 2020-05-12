Baijal meets directors, V-Cs of universities

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Monday held a meeting through videoconference with the Vice-Chancellors of universities and Director, IIITD, to review preparedness for online learning, pending examinations, internships, placements and admissions for the forthcoming sessions.

All V-Cs and Directors of universities, Mr. Baijal said, should emphasise on the use of technology for teaching-learning, admission processes and examinations. He told them to ensure continuity of educational activities along with the safety of students, faculty members and staff.