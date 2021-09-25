Baijal, Kejriwal reviews progress of redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station under TOD policy

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday reviewed the progress and status of the Redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station under the national Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy here.

Beginning in December 2020, when the first meeting of the Apex Committee related to the project had been held, the L-G’s leadership in ensuring inter departmental and inter agency coordination and proactive cooperation of all stakeholders had resulted in seamless progress over various aspects of the project, government sources said.

“The status of the project including grant of NOCs by various departments and preparation of Influence Zone Plans were reviewed,” a government source present in the meeting said.

“The L-G expressed satisfaction over the fact that of the 9 NOCs required, 7 had been obtained and the remaining two, one of which pertains to tree transplantation, were expected to be in place at the earliest,” the source also said.

According to government sources, the L-G appreciated all the stakeholders and agencies for the work done so far in terms of finalization of RFQ of the project, obtaining NOCs, traffic simulation and planning of parking for each building with seamless entry/exit from approach roads.

The other aspects appreciated by the L-G included complete waste management for project areas with 2 STP’s and 1 ETP, vertical greens plan with façade control of entire project.

“This is a very important project, especially considering the fact that Delhi is the National Capital, and New Delhi Railway Station is the most crucial railway station in the country. I assure complete cooperation on behalf of the Delhi government to the Railways and all concerned agencies,” Me. Kejriwal said.

According to Raj Niwas, the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station and its surrounding areas will create world class, state of the art amenities and facilities for passengers and new community spaces for the public.

It will also ensure smooth and congestion free connectivity to the station and most modern environmentally sustainable commercial areas.

The iconic project, once completed, government sources said, has the potential of bringing about an unprecedented positive enhancement in the National Capital’s skyline and landscape.