Baijal holds review meet

New Delhi

06 July 2020 23:44 IST

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal held a review meeting with CM Arvind Kejriwal and officials on Monday to assess the availability of medical infrastructure and human resources for COVID-19 management.

He directed officials to make efforts to reduce mortality rate due to the virus, which is currently at 3.09%.

Mr. Baijal was also told that medical infrastructure had been “significantly” ramped up in the last fortnight. At present there are 15,301 dedicated COVID beds in the city. The L-G was also informed that the serological survey had been completed and 22,823 samples had been collected.

