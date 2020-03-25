Baijal expresses concern over ‘misbehaviour’ with doctors

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday expressed deep concern over reports of misbehaviour with doctors, paramedical staff and healthcare personnel by their landlords or house owners following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address, had also expressed regret at such instances in addition to likening those related to the medical profession to God.

In addition to ordering action against such property owners, Mr. Baijal also asked the departments concerned to arrange and ensure transportation for individuals associated with such essential services, to and from their workplaces.

In this regard, Raj Niwas said in a statement, the L-G has directed all the District Magistrates, Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Municipal Corporations and District Deputy Commissioners of Police to take strict penal action against such landlords and house-owners under relevant provisions of law.

The officials concerned, the statement said, had also been directed to submit a daily action-taken report to the office of Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

“The Government of NCT of Delhi has already issued the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, for prevention and containment of COVID-19 and such behaviour is punishable under the relevant law,” the statement said.

“The L-G directed departments concerned to ensure proper transport arrangements for the health care providers from their residence to hospitals to allow them hassle-free commute to their workplace and further appealed to all for cooperation and collaboration,” the statement said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned such individuals of “very strict action”.

“Very strict action will be taken against those landlords who are harassing or misbehaving with doctors, nurses, hospital staff dealing with COVID-19 patients based only on suspicion. Orders to this effect have been issued,” he said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also expressed grief over such incidents. “It is very saddening and such behaviour is wrong...We should respect them. These people are putting their lives at stake for your children and family,” he said.