Baijal appoints new principal secy. (home)

New Delhi

23 June 2020

B.S. Bhalla also to manage pandemic crisis

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday appointed 1990-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer Bhupinder Singh Bhalla as principal secretary of the Delhi government’s Home Department as well as the nodal officer for the “overall management of COVID-19” in the Delhi government.

Second top meeting

The decision follows a high-level meeting — the second of its kind in as many weeks — chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the wake of the climbing trajectory of COVID-19 cases on last Sunday.

A week after the Former Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry was repatriated from central deputation to the Delhi government, Mr. Bhalla’s posting was viewed as a step further in the Centre’s bid to helm, and the AAP government ceding more ground to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding, administrative matters related to the COVID-19 outbreak, said sources in the bureaucracy.

According to the L-G’s orders, Mr. Bhalla would exercise “required supervision in all the matters related to the prevention and management of COVID-19” in the Delhi government. His responsibilities would also include the implementation of the “decisions taken/directives issued by the Government of India and Government of the NCT of Delhi” viz. the ongoing pandemic.

Mr. Bhalla was transferred by the MHA to the Delhi government on June 17, a day after its request to this effect, following a review meeting of the COVID-19 situation in the city chaired by Mr. Shah, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal among others, at North Block on June 14.

Relieving 1988-batch IAS officer Satya Gopal, who is posted as Additional Chief Secretary of the Home portfolio, Mr. Bhalla is the senior most bureaucrat to be posted in Delhi as per the Centre’s directions over the last week

IAS officers of the Central cadre such as S.C.L. Das of the 1992-batch and S.S. Yadav of the 1995 batch were attached with the L-G’s office to oversee the ramping up of medical infrastructure in addition to community surveillance and containment zones, respectively, on June 18.