Tajinder Bagga arrest | BJP stages protest outside Kejriwal’s residence, calls him a ‘dictator’

BJP has made a joke of law and order by instructing State police to protect criminals, says AAP

BJP workers raising slogans during a protest against the arrest of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on Saturday staged a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Capital and called him a “dictator” for the manner in which BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by the Punjab police on Friday.

The Aam Aadmi Party hit back saying the BJP had made a joke of law and order by instructing the State police to “protect” criminals and hooligans. Both parties also accused each other of being an “outfit of criminals”.

Alleging that Mr. Bagga was not even allowed to tie his turban by the Punjab police, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said insult to Sikhs’ turbans can’t be tolerated.

“Ever since Kejriwal’s party came to power in Punjab, his real face has come to fore... Kejriwal is a dictator. What was Bagga’s crime? He just asked for Kejriwal’s clarification on his remarks on [the film] The Kashmir Files,” Mr. Gupta said. He said asking a question from the AAP chief now has become a crime.

‘Insult to turban’

BJP national spokesperson R.P. Singh said both Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Mr. Kejriwal should apologise for the “insult” to the turban.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, meanwhile, alleged that the entire BJP and its governments were engaged in saving one of their “goons who spoke against the brotherhood in Punjab and incited riots”. “The BJP is a party of goons which makes even its government do the job of goons. Never even by mistake, these people talk about education, health, inflation and unemployment,” he tweeted.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the entire federal system of the country is being “threatened” with these actions of the BJP. “Given the BJP’s history of terrorising people and resorting to hooliganism, their stance on Bagga’s case is not surprising,” he said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said Mr. Bagga is a “hatemonger and fake news spreader”. He alleged that the way in which the BJP used its State machinery across two regions [Haryana and Delhi] to protect Mr. Bagga and prevent his arrest only adds to the credentials of it being “a party of criminals, goons and vandals”. “The BJP has become an entity that comes forward to protect every single rapist, murderer and vandal today. The BJP goes to any length to protect its goons,” Mr. Singh said.

The AAP leader said the BJP wants to push the country into a web of hatred and violence so it can avoid discussion on inflation, unemployment, education, health, water, and electricity.

Responding to his comment, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Mr. Singh looked like a frustrated leader of a “party full of rapists, murderers, and rioters”. He called Mr. Bagga a “true nationalist”.