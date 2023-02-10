ADVERTISEMENT

Baby ‘kidnapped’: day after, mother admits to abandoning infant daughter

February 10, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - New Delhi

The police had on Wednesday received information about the 40-day-old daughter of BJYM’s Delhi unit president being allegedly abducted near Jhandewalan Mandir

Mehul Malpani

A day after a case was registered over the alleged abduction of a 40-day-old infant in central Delhi, the police on Thursday said the girl had not been abducted but instead deliberately left near a temple by her mother.

On Wednesday, the police had received information that two men on a bike allegedly snatched the infant from her mother near Jhandewalan Mandir in central Delhi. She was soon found near a temple in north Delhi’s Maurice Nagar, where the police brought her mother and confirmed her identity.

The infant is the daughter of Vasu Rukhar, Delhi unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJP’s youth wing. A case was also registered under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping).

On Thursday, the Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the DCP (Central) seeking a detailed action-taken report.

However, a senior police officer said, “There was no snatching or abduction. Upon interrogation, the mother admitted to having abandoned her daughter near the temple in Maurice Nagar. The couple has two daughters and wanted a son.” The officer did not confirm if the woman was under any pressure from her or her husband’s family.

A senior officebearer of the Delhi BJP said, “This is a clear case of harassment on the husband and family’s part, otherwise a mother will never abandon her child. Such a man must be dismissed from the party.”

