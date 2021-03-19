Baby beaten by minor help still critical

The condition of the 13-month-old girl beaten up by a minor domestic help continued to be critical on Thursday.
‘Internal injuries’
“Baby continues to be on ventilator support. Though her vital parameters are stable as of now, the outcome will depend on the healing of various internal organs over the next few days,” said a statement released by Prabhat Maheswari, Head, Paediatric Intensive Care Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Artemis Hospitals.
The help, aged around 13 years, had felt annoyed due to the constant crying of the toddler and kicked and punched her out of aggression causing her life-threatening injuries.
The child’s parents were out shopping when the incident took place on March 15.
“When I returned after an hour, I found my daughter crying inconsolably. I took her to W-Partiksha Hospital where the doctor checked her and referred her to Artemis Hospital. The doctor at Artemis Hospital told me that she had fractured four ribs and had injuries on pancreas, kidney, liver and spleen,” said the father, a resident of Sector 56, in the FIR.
The minor has been booked for an attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt.
The family claimed the minor was hired through another domestic help working with them for over two years.
The girl’s family resides in a flat in a group housing society. Her mother is a software engineer.
