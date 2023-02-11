ADVERTISEMENT

Baby ‘abandoned’: BJP expels city youth wing chief

February 11, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

Vasu Rukhar has been removed a day after the police said that his wife had abandoned their infant after allegedly being harassed by his family who wanted a son

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday expelled from its fold Vasu Rukhar, president of its youth wing BJYM’s city unit, a day after the police said that his wife had abandoned their 40-day-old daughter at a temple in north Delhi’s Maurice Nagar.

A letter signed by Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva read, “In view of your behaviour and activities, you are immediately relieved of your primary membership and immediately expelled from the party.”

On Wednesday, the police had received information that two men on a bike allegedly snatched Rukhar’s daughter from her mother near Jhandewalan Mandir in central Delhi. She was soon found near a temple in Maurice Nagar.

Upon investigation, the police found that the mother had herself abandoned the baby. A senior police officer had said, “There was no snatching or abduction. Upon interrogation, the mother admitted to having abandoned her daughter. The couple has two daughters and wanted a son.”

A senior BJP leader, citing an internal party probe, said that the woman was “forced and harassed by the family into abandoning the daughter as they wanted a son”.

CONNECT WITH US