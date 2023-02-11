HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Baby ‘abandoned’: BJP expels city youth wing chief

Vasu Rukhar has been removed a day after the police said that his wife had abandoned their infant after allegedly being harassed by his family who wanted a son

February 11, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday expelled from its fold Vasu Rukhar, president of its youth wing BJYM’s city unit, a day after the police said that his wife had abandoned their 40-day-old daughter at a temple in north Delhi’s Maurice Nagar.

A letter signed by Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva read, “In view of your behaviour and activities, you are immediately relieved of your primary membership and immediately expelled from the party.”

On Wednesday, the police had received information that two men on a bike allegedly snatched Rukhar’s daughter from her mother near Jhandewalan Mandir in central Delhi. She was soon found near a temple in Maurice Nagar.

Upon investigation, the police found that the mother had herself abandoned the baby. A senior police officer had said, “There was no snatching or abduction. Upon interrogation, the mother admitted to having abandoned her daughter. The couple has two daughters and wanted a son.”

A senior BJP leader, citing an internal party probe, said that the woman was “forced and harassed by the family into abandoning the daughter as they wanted a son”.

Related Topics

Delhi / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.