Babarpur Assembly constituency be renamed after APJ Abdul Kalam: BJP MLA

New Delhi

04 January 2022 14:07 IST

The Babarpur constituency is represented by AAP MLA and environment minister Gopal Rai

BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar on January 4 demanded that the Babarpur Assembly constituency in Delhi be renamed after former President and scientist APJ Abdul Kalam.

He raised the demand during the second day of the Delhi Assembly session.

Another BJP MLA Abhay Verma requested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to change the name of Laxmi Nagar metro station to Laxmi Nagar-Shakarpur metro station.

He said Shakarpur is an old village in his constituency and the name should be changed to respect the sentiments of the locals.

Mr. Verma represents the Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency.

Mahawar said Mughal emperor Babar was an “invader” and used his “sword” to conquer the country and bring it under his rule.

Both the BJP MLAs put forth their demands under 'Special Mention' during the Assembly session.