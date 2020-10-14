Delhi
14 October 2020 15:43 IST
Comments
Watch | Baba ka Dhaba: viral video saves business of elderly couple
Updated: 14 October 2020 15:43 IST
A video on how a viral video helped save Baba ka Dhaba’s business during the pandemic
80-year-old Kanta Prasad is the owner of ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. He has been running the food stall with his wife Badaami Devi since the early 90s. They would make enough to save Rs. 4,000–5000 every month before the pandemic. In the last six months, they barely made enough to make ends meet. But, a viral video changed everything.
