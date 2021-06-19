‘Baba ka Dhaba’ owner attempts to kill himself

The owner of a food stall allegedly attempted to kill himself by overdosing on sleeping pills and alcohol, said an officer on Friday.

Kanta Prasad (81), owner of a food stall known as Baba ka Dhaba in Malviya Nagar — is now undergoing treatment at Safdurjung Hospital. He is said to be stable.

“We have received a call from Safdarjung Hospital at 11.15 p.m. on June 17 informing that one Kanta Prasad was admitted in hospital,” said the officer. The Investigation Officer went to the hospital and collected the MLC wherein intake of alcohol and sleeping pills have been mentioned as cause of unconsciousness.

“His son Karan confirmed the same. Further enquiry is under way,” added the officer. Mr. Prasad grabbed attention on social media in October 2020 after a blogger posted a video of him crying about the lack of business because of the pandemic. Help had poured for him from across the world.

Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)