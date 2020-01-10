Delhi

Azad’s medical treatment: court upset with Tihar

A Delhi Court which directed the Tihar jail authorities to provide treatment for polycythemia to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, arrested in connection with violence during anti-CAA protest here, expressed displeasure at the jail authorities, which took no action despite being aware of Mr. Azad’s condition.

The court noted that it was the duty of the State to preserve life even if a person is incarcerated. It passed the order on Mr. Azad’s plea for proper treatment at AIIMS where he had been undergoing treatment. The court was also given a report from AIIMS that confirmed that Mr. Azad is suffering from Polycythemia.

Mr. Azad, in his plea, said he required continuous medical check-up at AIIMS.

