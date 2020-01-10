Azad’s medical treatment: court upset with Tihar

A Delhi Court which directed the Tihar jail authorities to provide treatment for polycythemia to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, arrested in connection with violence during anti-CAA protest here, expressed displeasure at the jail authorities, which took no action despite being aware of Mr. Azad’s condition.
The court noted that it was the duty of the State to preserve life even if a person is incarcerated. It passed the order on Mr. Azad’s plea for proper treatment at AIIMS where he had been undergoing treatment. The court was also given a report from AIIMS that confirmed that Mr. Azad is suffering from Polycythemia.
Mr. Azad, in his plea, said he required continuous medical check-up at AIIMS.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.