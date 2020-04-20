Azadpur Mandi to remain open round-the-clock from today

The Azadpur Mandi will remain open round-the-clock from Tuesday, said Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai on Monday.

The decision has been taken in the view of ensuring that the social distancing norms are being practised and to provide relief to the fruit and vegetable traders, he added. The mandihas been catering to people and procuring produce from farmers across the country, he said, adding that after the lockdown, there was an issue in ensuring social distancing in the mandi and measures like the implementation of the odd-even rule were taken to adhere to the norms.

There was a decline in the volume of fruits and vegetables flowing through the market and arrivals in the market dropped by nearly 50% post lockdown. “This led to two major problems — we observed that the prices of fruits and vegetables were rising in other areas and the farmers were also facing an issue in supplying their produce to the markets,” he said.

“To eradicate all such issues, it has been decided that the mandi will remain open for 24 hours from tomorrow [Tuesday]. Our primary motive is to maintain social distancing. Vegetables and fruits will be sold from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Every four hours, the entry of 1,000 people will be allowed through the coupon. From 10 p.m. till 6 a.m., truck movement will be allowed in and out of the market,” he added.

Mr. Rai said arrangements have been made to ensure hygiene and proper sanitation in the area. For this, he said, 600 sanitation workers will be deployed and monitoring in-charges have also been appointed to ensure the smooth functioning of the mandi.

Disciplinary action would be taken against traders not ensuring social distancing and the going-on of the mandi, he said, would also be recorded to identify those who were not following prescribed operational norms. “I have also held meetings with the traders of the mandi, and they have also been asked to maintain social distancing at all costs. The odd-even rule will remain implemented for now, and the trader’s license of all those who are not able to maintain social distancing will be cancelled,” he added.

“We have installed cameras for the daily recording of activities in the mandi and strict actions will be taken against those who defy social distancing norms,” he also said.