Ayodhya man arrested for shooting cab driver

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Ayodhya for shooting a cab driver and robbing his mobile phone in south Delhi’s Amar Colony, the police said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured cab driver is undergoing treatment in the AIIMS trauma centre, they added.

On June 23, the Amar Colony police station received a PCR call which reported that a shooting had taken place at a petrol pump in the neighbourhood. When police teams reached the spot, the injured had already been shifted to the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his statement, the cab driver told the police that his cab was hired from Dwarka Mor for a journey to Kashmere Gate Inter State Bus Terminus and it was during this time that the accused threatened him with a gun and robbed his mobile phone. When he tried to jump out of the car at Sriniwaspuri, the accused shot him and ran away, he added.

A case was registered and investigation was taken up.

The accused was identified as Aryan Rajvansh, a resident of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Investigations revealed that Rajvansh is a recent graduate in computer science from a Coimbatore-based college, who chose to become a rapper. However, he couldn’t find success, which led to financial woes, DCP (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

“Since he was facing financial crunch, he robbed the taxi driver by threatening him with a pistol. As the vehicle ran out of fuel, the driver stopped at a petrol pump to get fuel and tried escaping from the location. That is when he [Rajvansh] shot him and fled the spot,” the DCP explained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.