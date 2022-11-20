Away from big hitters, BSP, AIMIM plan inroads in MCD

November 20, 2022 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

With the city’s three major political players — AAP, BJP and Congress — campaigning aggressively for the high-stakes civic polls, a set of smaller parties including Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) too are aiming to make a mark.

With 132 of its candidates in the fray on December 4, the BSP’s Delhi unit will look to strengthen its presence in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). In the 2012 polls, the party had fielded 253 candidates on the then 272 wards and won 15 seats, with 9.98% of the vote share. However, BSP’s numbers fell drastically in the 2017 elections, as only three of the 209 candidates it fielded won, while the vote share slipped to 4.44%.

This year, BSP Delhi State president Lakshman Singh believes the party’s fortunes will take a turn for the better, as it has a strong connection with the city’s Purvanchali voters. “Accordingly, we have fielded candidates in wards such as Vikaspuri and Moti Nagar.”

“However, the larger aim is to reach out to all sections of society, because our manifesto is nothing but the Constitution of India,” said Mr. Singh, a native of Aligarh who has been associated with the BSP since his teenage.

While the BSP is the only party other than AAP, the BJP and the Congress to field candidates in over 100 wards, most smaller players have confined their numbers to single or double digits.

One of these is the AIMIM, looking to open its account this year after it lost all eight wards where it contested in the 2017 polls.

The AIMIM’s Delhi unit chief Kaleemul Hafeez said the party is likely to win 10 of the 15 wards where it is contesting. Most of these wards, such as Ballimaran and Zakir Nagar, have a significant Muslim population, and four of them, including Mustafabad, are part of the north-east Delhi areas that were hit in the February 2020 riots.

In March, a month before the now-cancelled elections to the three erstwhile municipal corporations were planned, residents in these riot-affected areas told The Hindu they had lost faith in AAP and the Congress for “remaining silent”. They had said they are rejecting the BJP and leaving the door open for new options to “voice our issues”.

Mr. Hafeez’s party, which is contesting the polls in alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (ASP), could appeal to these wards.

“The pitch of this alliance with the ASP is safeguarding the interests of Dalits and Muslims in Delhi, and working towards their upliftment. I cannot confirm the number of seats that the ASP will contest. But a lot has changed in Delhi since the 2017 civic polls, and major political parties have distanced themselves from speaking out on atrocities against Muslims and Dalits. As to allegations of cutting into votes, we are not contesting many seats, and the BJP is not in the race to win the Muslim-majority wards where we are set to contest,” said Mr. Hafeez.