Awareness campaign on steps to be taken during earthquake launched

29 July 2020 23:18 IST

Considering the frequency of earthquakes in the Capital since April this year, the Delhi government has launched an awareness campaign on the steps to be taken by the people during and after an earthquake.

The campaign aims at making homes, offices, schools and other commercial and residential spaces fully prepared and efficiently to deal with earthquakes. Since April 2020, a total of 18 mild tremors have been felt across Delhi. The campaign will also seek to help citizens prepare and take measures to minimise the damage and effects of the earthquakes, the Delhi government said in a statement.

“The last few weeks have taught us the importance of awareness, preparation and timely action. That is why your government is announcing a new campaign to prepare the people of Delhi for the unlikely event of an earthquake,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“Since April 2020, 18 very mild tremors have taken place in and around Delhi. Only two of these have registered above 4, or mild intensity, on the Richter Scale. However, as your Chief Minister, it is my firm belief that Delhi must always be prepared and aware of any crisis,” he said.

Quick reaction

Mr. Kejriwal said the Delhi government had compiled useful information that would seek to prepare homes, schools, and workplaces in Delhi, to react to an earthquake emergency with calm and efficiency.

According to the government, suggestions under various categories would form part of the campaign These would be related to situations such as what to do before an earthquake, what to do after an earthquake, being prepared with an emergency kit, what to do if one is outdoors or indoors, in a high-rise building, driving, in a stadium, theatre or auditorium and what to do after the tremors subside.