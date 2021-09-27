Delhi

Awareness campaign on legal services

Over a month-long legal awareness campaign will be run by the District Legal Services Authority, Gurugram, from October 2-November 14 as part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” — an initiative of the government to celebrate 75 years of progressive India.

Lalita Patwardhan, Chief Judicial Magistrate and Secretary, DLSA, Gurugram, said the main objective of the programme was to reach out to all the people to ensure that every person in the district gets the benefits of all legislations and beneficial schemes made for them.


