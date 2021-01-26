‘Avoid routes where farmers will hold rally’

Farmers’ tractor rally slated for today

The Traffic Police on Monday asked commuters to avoid routes where farmers will take out the tractor parade on Republic Day.

The rally will start from three borders of Delhi and traffic will remain affected on the routes and roads leading to them.

The first rally will start from the Singhu border to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, DTU, Shahabad Dairy, Barwala village, Pooth Khurd village, Kanjhawala T-Point, Kanjhawala Chowk, Kutubgarh, Auchandi Border and Kharkhoda toll plaza.

Traffic going towards NH-44, G.T. Karnal Road will be diverted from Singhu Shani Mandir, Ashok Farm/Janti Tall, Hamidpur, Sunderpur Majra, Zindopur Mukhmelpur, Kadipur, Kushak Colony, Mukarba Chowk, GTK Depot,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Meenu Chowdhary said.

The traffic going towards Bawana Road will be diverted from Jail Road, KNK Marg, G3S Mall, Madhuban Chowk, Rohini East Metro Station, Rithala Chowk, Pansali Chowk, Helipad T-Point, Utsav Road, DSIIDC Road Sector-4, NarelaBawana Road, Chitra Dharam Kanta, DSIIDC Round about, Jhanda Chowk, the police said. adding that the traffic going towards Kanjhawala Road will be diverted from Karala, Kanjhawala Village, Jaunti Toll, Qutubgarh- Garhi Road.

The second rally will start from the Tikri border and pass through Nangloi, Baprola village, Najafgarh, excluding Phirni Road, Jharoda Border, Rohtak Bypass (Bahadurgarh) and Asoda toll plaza, Ms. Chowdhary said.

The police said the traffic will be diverted from different points. Traffic will not be allowed to enter on Rohtak Road from Kirari mor and will be diverted towards Mangolpuri. It will be diverted from Ghevra mor towards Khanjawala etc.

The Ghazipur border rally will pass through Road Number 56, ISBT Anand Vihar, Apsara border, Hapur Road, Bhopura, IMS College, and Lal Kuanand Ghazipur Border, the police said.

No commercial vehicles and buses will be allowed on NH-24 and DND from Ring Road. Traffic on NH-24 from Nizamuddin Khatta side will be diverted on Pusta Road near Akshardham and Mother Dairy Road. No traffic will be allowed towards NH-24 from paper market, they said.

No traffic towards Road Number 56 from Hasanpur Depot, Patparganj Industrial Area, Ashoka Niketan, Vivekanand Mahila College, ITI College, Ram Mandir Vivek Vihar, they said.

Arrangements have been made to manage traffic on these routes, starting Monday evening. Motorists are advised to avoid the route of “kisan tractor rally”, the police said.

On Sunday, Delhi Police said that the farmers’ proposed tractor rally will start after the time period of the Republic Day Celebration has ended.

Barricades and other security arrangements will be removed and the farmers will enter Delhi. They will return to their destinations after covering a “respectable” distance, the police had said.

Delhi Police has spoken to their counterparts in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police departments about how it will be conducted in a convenient way.

The police had said that the tractor rally will be held on Tuesday and the Republic Day celebrations and security arrangements will face no disturbance. The routes will cover over 100 km in Delhi.

The Republic Day parade will start at 9.50 a.m. from Vijay Chowk. The wreath-laying function at National War Memorial will take place at 9 a.m.