Avoid flying kites near high-tension wires, warns Delhi Transco

August 12, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi 

Metal-coated manja coming in contact with live wires causes tripping, resulting in blackout, it warns

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Transco Limited on Friday urged residents not to fly kites near high-tension power lines.

In a statement, the company said, “It has been noticed that many people use metal-coated manja (string). When this metal-coated manja comes in contact with live wires, it causes tripping, resulting in blackout in the area.”

Such a string may cause serious injuries to kite flyers or even result in the death of a person, it added. Whenever there is a tripping of power supply due to entanglement of string, it takes considerable time to locate and remove the kite, the company said.

