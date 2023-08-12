HamberMenu
Avoid flying kites near high-tension wires, warns Delhi Transco

Metal-coated manja coming in contact with live wires causes tripping, resulting in blackout, it warns

August 12, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Transco Limited on Friday urged residents not to fly kites near high-tension power lines.

In a statement, the company said, “It has been noticed that many people use metal-coated manja (string). When this metal-coated manja comes in contact with live wires, it causes tripping, resulting in blackout in the area.”

Such a string may cause serious injuries to kite flyers or even result in the death of a person, it added. Whenever there is a tripping of power supply due to entanglement of string, it takes considerable time to locate and remove the kite, the company said.

