Autorickshaw driver held for killing septuagenarian; one on the run

An autorickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly killing an elderly woman in DLF Phase-I earlier this month, the police said on Sunday.

Gautam Das (28) along with his accomplice strangulated the woman with her dupatta during a robbery and fled with her jewellery, said the police. He was nabbed from West Bengal’s Nadia.

The victim, Indira Khanna (72), had hired a few labourers for some construction work in her backyard and one of the accused, who is still at large, had worked at her house for three days.

He told Gautam that the woman was staying alone, the police said, adding that the duo then hatched a conspiracy to kill and rob her.

On August 2, the accused rang the doorbell at 9 a.m. and gained entry inside the house as he was known to her. Gautam scaled the boundary wall of the house to enter through the kitchen. The two allegedly overpowered the elderly and strangulated her.

No response to calls

When Khanna did not respond to calls from her sister Devika Narula from Sushant Lok-I, she along with her husband came to check on her. The couple saw that the door was open and the victim was lying unconscious on the kitchen floor. The two took her to a doctor who declared her dead and told the couple that she had been murdered.

The matter was then reported to the police. A joint team of DLF Phase-I Police Station and Sector 31 Crime Branch scrutinised the CCTV footage and interrogated around 200 labourers in Chakkarpur and Sikanderpur villages to zero in on the suspects.

Gautam was arrested from his village Karalia and taken on four days transit remand. “He was produced before the court on Sunday and remanded to seven days police custody. He will be interrogated to make recoveries and arrest his accomplice,” said SHO, DLF Phase-I Police Station, Inspector Ved Prakash.