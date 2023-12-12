Autorickshaw driver arrested for sexually abusing DU student

December 12, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - New Delhi

An autorickshaw driver, who was earlier accused of rape and other offences, has been arrested for sexually harassing a Delhi University student, the police said on Monday.

Rajesh Singh Pundir, 34, was arrested on December 7 after the police checked footage of several CCTV cameras and inspected more than 100 autorickshaws in and around Kashmere Gate ISBT.

According to the minor victim’s complaint, the incident took place around 8.30 a.m. on September 15 after she boarded Mr. Pundir’s vehicle from the ISBT for her college.

“The accused took a detour to a deserted stretch and started inappropriately touching her. To save herself, the minor quickly got off the vehicle near a bus stop but was unable to note down the details of the vehicle,” DCP (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

The victim filed a complaint the same day at the Civil Lines police station and a case was registered under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the IPC and Section 8 (sexual assault) of the POCSO Act, the police said.

The DCP said that the accused, during interrogation, confessed that he used to target young women travelling alone.

The police said that the accused had earlier been booked in three different cases.

Repeat offender

He was charged in a robbery case in 2007 and in two cases in 2008 under multiple sections of the IPC — including those of sexual assault, outraging modesty, kidnapping, and receiving stolen property.

According to a senior officer, Mr. Pundir had been arrested but secured his release around two to three years ago before serving his full sentence.

Asked how the accused managed to find work despite his criminal antecedents, the officer said that unless a person is registering with an aggregator platform, no background verification is required to become an autorickshaw driver. “In some cases, even these checks are not done diligently by the aggregators,” he added.

