Autorickshaw driver arrested for molesting school student

Accused had made lewd comments about the victim’s clothes

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 13, 2022 01:44 IST

A 25-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested on Wednesday, days after molesting a 14-year-old school girl in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Shahrukh. The incident took place on September 30 afternoon when the victim boarded an auto from her school in Saket to meet her mother at Central Market in Lajpat Nagar.

The victim’s mother said, “My daughter was returning from a sports day event in Saket. I had told her to come to Lajpat Nagar market from where I would have picked her and gone home in Faridabad”.

Once the girl boarded the autorickshaw, the accused started making derogatory remarks against her. “My daughter got scared and asked the auto driver to drop her at her destination,” the mother said, adding, “The accused also passed lewd comments at my daughter for wearing sportswear and not a uniform”. 

“She later told him that her father is a BSF commandant, following which he got scared and dropped her at Lajpat Nagar metro station,” the victim’s mother added.

A senior police officer said that the driver touched the girl inappropriately.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and relevant sections of POCSO Act at the Saket police station, said DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhury.

During investigation, CCTV camera footages were analysed. Following a tip-off on Monday, a trap was laid near Khanpur traffic signal where the driver was seen coming from Badarpur. He was then arrested, the DCP said.

