Automated driving test tracks: govt signs MoU

The Delhi government on Wednesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maruti Suzuki India Limited in the first step towards making its automated driver test project a reality, at Raj Niwas.

The project involves the creation of automated driving test tracks at a dozen facilities in the Capital to assess potential drivers’ skills before being allowed a driving licence.

The MoU between the Delhi government and Maruti, represented by its chairman and chief executive R.C. Bhargava, was signed in the presence of Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Transport Secretary Varsha Joshi among others.

To reduce corruption

Once operational, the testing facilities will require applicants to share their biometrics to take driving tests and allow visual identification through a separate camera installed on the test vehicle.

As reported by The Hindu on October 24, the project aims not only to ensure that drivers with “adequate skills” are granted licences, and thereby make the Capital’s streets safer, but also reduce corruption across Motor Licencing Officers (MLOs).

First facility by Jan. 26

“The first automated track is expected to be launched around January 26 next year at Sarai Kale Khan. The human interface, in the form of an MLO official, will no longer be at the core of the issue of driving licences,” Mr. Gahlot had said on Tuesday.

He added that the introduction of automated tracks will ensure the process of issuing licences by MLOs assumes “greater quality and accuracy”.

The said tracks, equipped with cameras and sensors, will be developed at the Transport Department’s facilities at Hauz Khas, Burari, Jharoda Kalan, Dwarka, Mayur Vihar, Pratap Nagar, Surajmal Vihar, Loni Border, Rohini, Raja Garden and Shakur Basti.

An area of around one acre has been demarcated at these locations and the creation of the tracks will cost around ₹1 crore each. “These will be readied within six to nine months,” the Minister had added.

Different varieties of testing tracks are used across the country to test drivers’ skills before issuance of licences. In Ahmedabad for instance, two-wheeler driving test tracks, up-gradient test tracks, 8-shaped test tracks, reverse parallel parking test tracks, reverse ‘S’ test tracks and full test tracks are in operation. Similar tracks are in place at Bengaluru and in multiple cities in Kerala.