Auto turns over, boy dies after friends abandon him in north-east Delhi

March 15, 2023

Following a road mishap, a 17-year-old died after his three friends got scared of his deteriorating condition and left him at an underpass in north-east Delhi, the police said on Monday.

An officer said that of the three, Pawan, 22, and Brij Mohan, 22, have been arrested, while a 16-year-old boy has been apprehended.

According to the police, personnel at the Vivek Vihar police station on March 8 discovered the body of a boy from Kasturba Nagar underpass in Jhilmil Industrial Area.

On March 9, 48-year-old Rajender Gupta filed a missing report for his son Nitesh, 17, at the Nand Nagri police station. The police soon verified that it was Nitesh’s body recovered from the underpass.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said that investigation began into the case and CCTV footage was scanned.

It came to light that on the intervening night of March 7 and 8, an auto-rickshaw carrying Nitesh and his friends had met an accident.

While the group was going towards Gagan Cinema for dinner, the auto being driven by Pawan made a sharp right turn from Sunder Nagri and turned turtle after veering out of control.

The DCP said some locals helped the boys and lifted the auto, and the four then headed to GTB Hospital. However, Nitesh’s friends got scared after his condition kept deteriorating during the ride and left him at the underpass, he added.

Nitesh’s father said his family had gone to at least five police stations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh seeking information about his son after he did not return home.

Carrying a small photograph of the 17-year-old, Mr. Gupta had inquired about his son at Karan Gate, Harsh Vihar, Nand Nagri, Jyoti Nagar, and GTB Enclave police stations on Holi.

“Nitesh left studies after Class IX as he had to help me with work. I run a fruit cart and my health has been worsening, he was my only pillar of strength,” lamented the father.

To earn some extra money, Nitesh had also been working in a decorations company, where he was paid ₹800 a day. He left behind six sisters and his parents, who live in a rented accommodation in Sunder Nagri.

One of the sister’s said, “My last conversation with him was on the night of March 7, about Holi, which he was excited to play. We had watched a movie together on phone and celebrated Holika Dahan.”