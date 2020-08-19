Auto top-up feature in new metro cards

New Delhi

It will eliminate queuing at stations

In a bid to ensure social distancing when metro services resume, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to launch smart cards that enable automatic recharge at the Automatic Fare Collection gates.

The cards, issued by app ‘Autope’, will offer auto top-up functionality whenever the value of the smart cards is below ₹100. “Automatic recharge of ₹200 will happen at the AFC entry gate itself. Autope will auto-debit the value from the customer’s linked card or bank account,” said officials.

DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said, “This new measure will eliminate the need for queuing at metro stations to recharge cards. Currently, even in case of online recharges, the card needs to be presented to the Add Value Machines (AVMs) for the value to get validated. Autope eliminates the AVM layer as well.” Officials said commuters can get the feature enabled in existing metro cards by registering on the Autope app.

