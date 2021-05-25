Auto, taxi drivers to receive govt. aid of ₹5,000

In 2020, ₹78 crore was given as financial help to more than 1.56 lakh drivers

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced the Delhi government had begun disbursing financial assistance of ₹5,000 to autorickshaw and para-transit vehicle drivers.

On May 14, the Delhi Cabinet had approved financial assistance to all individuals holding Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badge drivers of para-transit vehicles and permit holders of para-transit public service vehicles in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 and a series of lockdown implemented by the government to contain it.

“In Delhi, auto-taxi driver brothers have started receiving assistance of ₹5,000 in their accounts from today. By evening this amount will reach the accounts of 1,51,000 driver brothers” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

Need not reapply

According to the Delhi government, in 2020, ₹78 crore was given as financial assistance to more than 1.56 lakh auto and taxi drivers. Beneficiaries of the 2020 scheme, the government had stated, need not reapply, but will get the ₹5,000 directly transferred to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts subject to verification of deaths from local bodies.

On May 4, Mr. Kejriwal had announced that a one-time financial assistance of ₹5,000 will be provided to the PSV badge and permit holders of para-transit vehicles such as autorickshaws, e-rickshaws, taxis, phatphat sewa, eco-friendly sewa, gramin sewa and maxi cabs among others.